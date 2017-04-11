Neha Dhupia joins the cast of 'Tumhari Sulu'

Actress Neha Dhupia is teaming up with Vidya Balan in upcoming film Tumhari Sulu.

The comedy-drama will see Balan play a radio jockey again after Lage Raho Munna Bhai". Dhupia will essay the role of Balan's boss.

Tumhari Sulu is being produced by T-Series and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment.

"Say hello to the dazzling @NehaDhupia who plays @vidya_balan's boss Maria in our next film #TumhariSulu Delighted to have her on board," Kasbekar posted on Twitter.

Dhupia wrote, "Thank you @atulkasbekar ..cant wait to work with this magical bunch! @@vidya_balan @sureshtriveni @EllipsisEntt @priyagupta999 #TumhariSulu."

The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni. This will be Triveni's first full-length feature film. He has so far helmed three short movies, including Conditions Apply, Dedh Footiya and My Daddy Strongest.