Mumbai is really cinematic: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is gearing up for his next film Kaalakaandi which is widely shot in Mumbai, says the city has a cinematic vibe to it.



He feels the movie's director Akshat Verma has shown the city in the film wonderfully.



"I think Mumbai is really cinematic, and Akshat has shown it wonderfully. Bandra particularly has a lot of character and personality. You feel it's shot in a real place and you feel that instant connect to the place," Saif said in a statement.



The 46-year-old actor will be seen portraying Rileen in the film.



Kaalakaandi is a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. The film is a dark comedy about life, death and karma.



It also stars Amyra Dastur, Akshay Oberoi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Deepak Dobriyal, Neil Bhoopalam and Vijay Raaz.