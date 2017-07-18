Mubarakan' was shot in the most beautiful Gurudwara in Europe

To bring out the authenticity of the Punjabi culture, the makers of Mubarakan have shot a scene in the largest Gurudwara in the European continent.

Director of the film, Anees Bazmee, made sure that they didn't break any traditions and would follow all the customs of the holy place.

The cast and crew of the film which was around 150 people in number would attend Langars every day.

"We were so happy that we were granted permission to shoot a very important scene of the film in Gurudwara. The cast and crew of the film developed an emotional bond with the Gurudwara people. As a matter of fact when we wrapped our schedule in London, some of the cast and crew went to the Gurudwara for thanking everyone there and bidding a proper goodbye," Anees Bazmee shares,

The Gurudwara of Kent in the United Kingdom is considered to be one of the largest and most beautiful Gurudwaras across Europe.

Directed By Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is set to release on July 28, 2017.