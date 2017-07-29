'Mubarakan' team marks special moment with B-town!

Bollywood celebrities often organises special screenings of their movies for friends and family, and Mubarakan team made sure they spread the happiness with their loved ones.

The special screening was held on July 28 and witnessed many of the biggies attending the special screening.

Besides the cast of the film, the event was attended by Sooraj Pancholi, Aisha Sharma, Mana Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nidhi Agerwal and many others.

The film has been receiving a lot of admiration from fans and B-town for its tacky one liners, performance of the cast and of course Anil Kapoor, the show stealer!