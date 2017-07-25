'Mubarakan' at par with 'Dhoom 3': Arjun Kapoor

Mubarakan is just a couple of days away for its release and the fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

The film has generated a lot of buzz among the fans for various reasons. The trailers look solid, the songs are chartbusters and the quirky one-liners of the cast is making news. But there's one more intriguing aspect of the movie which has come to light!

Arjun Kapoor, who plays a double role in the film as twin brothers Charan and Karan, has shared screen space with himself for a record 63 minutes!

The character of twin brothers essayed by Arjun will be seen together on the big screen for a record 63 minutes. This is a record itself as nothing like this has been tried in the past with other films as only few scenes require dual role to appear with each other in the big frame.

The young actor who plays a sardar and a cut-sut in the movie shares about the dual role and the difficulties he faced in the film.

"It's tough to play two guys in one single film. But the special effects department made it easy for me as we had the best VFX team on board. The VFX team made sure that no scene looks abrupt and fitted whenever Charan and Karan had a scene together. What Aamir sir did in Dhoom 3 was perfect but the VFX team made sure that our film also stands at the bar set up by the amazing effects of Dhoom 3." Arjun said.

Arjun seems satisfied with the efforts of the VFX team and is all geared up to entertain the fans with his dual role in Mubarakan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is set for July 28, 2017 release.