Mubarakan: Arjun, Ileana get high on Punjabi food

Paired opposite each other for the first time, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz are bonding big time on the sets of Mubarakan.

The two seem to be having a gala time together.

While shooting for a scene at a Dhaba in Chandigarh, Arjun and Ileana set the foodie in them free and ate to their heart's content. They were so impressed by the Dhaba that they ended up ordering all their meals from the Dhaba during their stay in Chandigarh. It was then that the Goan girl discovered her love for the Punjabi cuisine.

Sharing her experience on the sets, Ileana said, "I hadn't been to Chandigarh before and had not tasted authentic Punjabi food as well...The food at the Dhaba was outstanding! It used to take us about 2 hours to get there but the anticipation of being able to enjoy that food once we got there was worth it! Best jalebis I've ever had!"

Arjun also opened up about his new-found "partner-in-crime" and said, "Recently we were shooting at a Dhaba and ordered food from the Dhaba itself on both days of the shoot. I found a partner in crime in Ileana as both of us relished the food there. I made her try asli homemade butter and aloo paratha to get a feel of the real North Indian flavour and she loved it, It made me realise what a big foodie she is."

As entertaining and promising the storyline looks, the movie has an interesting cast too. Other than Arjun and Ileana's first time pairing, Arjun would be sharing the screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor for the very first time.

Anees Bazmee's Mubakaran is all set to hit the screens on July 28, 2017.