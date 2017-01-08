'Moonlight' wins big at LA Film Critics Association Awards

A still from the movie (Photo: Youtube)

Miami-set indie film "Moonlight" was the big winner at the 42nd annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, scooping best film, best director for Barry Jenkins and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

The movie also won James Laxton the cinematography award at the ceremony which took place in a ballroom at Century City's InterContinental Hotel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Isabelle Huppert won the best actress award for "Elle", while best actor honour was given to Adam Driver for "Paterson".

Best supporting actress winner Lily Gladstone and Ali gave emotional acceptance speeches.

"Monnlight" director Barry Jenkins spoke about the importance of "representation".

The lifetime achievement award was bestowed on legendary 82-year-old actress Shirley MacLaine, who collected it from her "Bernie" co-star Jack Black.

The best animated film winner was "Your Name" and best foreign film was "The Handmaiden".