Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel expecting first child?

Supermodel Miranda Kerr, who married Evan Spiegel in May, is reportedly expecting her first child with the Snapchat CEO.

According to a source, Kerr is avoiding putting any photographs over social media because of which everyone is suspecting that she is expecting a baby, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Miranda used to flaunt her figure on Instagram or post videos of her workouts where she showed off her abs, but she hasn't done that in months. Everyone suspects she's pregnant and will make an announcement soon," the source told Star magazine.

"It was an open secret in their inner circle that they were sleeping together," the source said while adding that "no one would be shocked" if Kerr announces pregnancy.

Kerr has a six-year-old son Flynn with former husband Orlando Bloom.

