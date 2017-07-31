Meeting Sylvester Stallone will be dream come true: Tiger Shroff

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has already expressed confidence that Tiger Shroff will put his heart and soul into the Indian "Rambo" remake. The Bollywood star says it will be a "dream come true" moment if he gets to meet his idol during the process of making the 'desi' version of the film.

Asked if he will be meeting Stallone while prepping up for the movie, Tiger told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "That will be a dream come true if I get to meet him sometime during the process of 'Rambo'."

Stallone starred in the actioner. The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures.

The "Rambo" franchise first came to life in 1982 with "First Blood", which minted over $125 million worldwide. It was followed by a number of successful remakes, including the most recent "Rambo" in 2008, which earned $113 million globally.

The Indian remake will be given a 'desi' twist.

It will follow the life of the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian armed forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land -- and how he unleashes mayhem by becoming an unstoppable machine after tough training.

Talking about when will he start with the remake, Tiger, who joined hands with a flagship corporate social responsibility programme P&G Shiksha for a "Shiksha Superheroes" campaign earlier this month, said: "First, I have 'Baaghi 2' and 'Student of the Year 2' to finish and then will go into 'Rambo'."

Principal photography for the film is slated to start in February next year, with a release targeted for late 2018.