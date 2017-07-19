Meet the colorful trio of 'Bareilly ki Barfi'

The latest poster of Bareilly ki Barfi featuring the trio of Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana looks stimulating and lively.

The first poster gave us a glimpse of Bitti aka Kriti's life as she was seen lying on her bed with a book covering her face. Well the second poster gives us a sneak peak of Kriti and her male leads in the film.

In the poster, Kriti is in the middle of the two boys laughing while Ayushmann is clearly mesmerised with Kriti, and Rajkummar looks pretty confident about something important.

The actors took to their Twitter accounts to reveal the poster of their fim to the fans.

Ayushmann shared the poster saying, "तीन तिगाड़ा काम बिगाड़ा #BareillykiBarfi #18thAug"

Kriti said, "Teen tigada kaam bigada..Well, not in this case.. #BareillykiBarfi @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @ashwinyiyer @junochopra @abhaychopra"

The actress made everyone curious with her caption on her post revealing the poster of the film but it is still unclear about the angle between the trio.

Till now we only know the tomboyish Bitti aka Kriti while Ayushmann owns a printing press in the film and Rajkummar is working in the printing press which is owned by Ayushmann.

The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, It is scheduled to release on August 18, 2017.