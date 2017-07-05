Means a lot: Priyanka on being nominated for Teen Choice Awards

Actress Priyanka Chopra is more than happy on being nominated in the Villain category at the Teen Choice 2017 awards and she says it means a lot to her,

Priyanka, who has been nominated for her maiden Hollywood film "Baywatch", took to Twitter on Wednesday night and wrote: "This truly means a lot, thank you Teen Choice Awards for nominating me as Choice Movie Villain, and a huge thank you to all who have voted!"

"Baywatch" is an action comedy film directed by Seth Gordon and based on the television series of the same name. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Priyanka is seen essaying a negative role -- of a woman named Victoria Leeds -- in the movie, which revolves around lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team who, in an effort to save their beach, have to take down a drug lord.

Currently, Priyanka has two films in her kitty -- "A Kid Like Jake" and "Isn't It Romantic".

The Teen Choice Awards is an annual awards show that airs on the Fox television network. The awards honour the year's biggest achievements in music, film, sports, television, fashion, and more, voted by viewers aged 13 to 19.

The event will be held on August 13.