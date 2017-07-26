Mallika Sherawat to attend DiCaprio Foundation gala

Indian actress Mallika Sherawat says she is looking forward to attending the annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in Saint-Tropez later on Wednesday.



"Looking forward to Leonardo DiCaprio gala tonight, will keep you all posted Leonardo DiCaprio. St. Tropez," Mallika, who was seen with US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana earlier this week, tweeted on Wednesday.



A June report by entertainment portal pagesix.com said singer Madonna will make a special appearance at the gala this year and will be a chair along with Prince Albert of Monaco, Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Kate Hudson, Tobey Maguire and Edward Norton.



Since 1998, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) has been on a mission to protect the Earth's last wild places, implementing solutions that restore balance to threatened ecosystems, and ensure the long-term health and well being of all its inhabitants.



The LDF brings attention and needed funding to three areas: protecting bio-diversity, ocean and forest conservation and climate change. Currently, LDF supports over 70 high-impact projects in more than 40 countries around the world.