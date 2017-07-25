Mallika Sherawat meets 'lovely' Ivana Trump

Indian actress Mallika Sherawat met US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump and says it was a "lovely" experience.

Mallika on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Ivana.

"Lovely talking to Ivana Trump, she's quite a personality," Mallika captioned the image.

Ivana Trump is a Czech-American businesswoman and former fashion model. She was the first wife of Donald Trump from 1977 until 1992.

On the Bollywood front, Mallika was last seen on screen in 2015 film "Dirty Politics", directed by K.C. Bokadia. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Om Puri.

She was also seen in the Chinese film "Time Raiders", where she played the role of a snake empress.