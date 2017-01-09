The makers of 'Raees' have released the third promo of the film and it has become a hit amongst the fans because of Shah Rukh Khan's one particular dialogue about his glasses.

The dialogue “battery nahi bolneka” (Don’t call me a battery) has become a part of the slang language of the youth especially those who wear spectacles for the word battery is used to mock the bespectacled.

And as SRK’s character in ‘Raees’ too sports a vintage pair of glasses, the film makers have decided to cash in on the popularity and are distributing ‘Raees’ style glasses to promote their film. A unique promotional gimmick, indeed.

Directed by National award winning director Rahul Dholakia, Raees is all set to release on January 25.