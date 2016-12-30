From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar -- a string of Bollywood celebrities wished their friends and fans success, happiness and joy in the New Year.

Interestingly, names like Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor and even Priyanka found a way to plug in their professional projects into their wishes.

Here's what the stars tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: New Year wishes for happiness always in 2017! Love to all.

Hema Malini: I sincerely thank each one of you for your love and best wishes for 2017. God bless.

Anupam Kher: Happy New year to you all. May all your dreams come true.

Shah Rukh Khan: Whatever it is you stopped from doing last year. Do it in 2017. Love, family, job whatever. If it scares you, do it more and you will be happier. Happy New Year to all.

Priyanka Chopra: The best is yet to come. Happy New Year BEACHES! Be Baywatch.

Karan Johar: You're ego should be flexible...your self respect intact...the only advice I have to offer for 2017! Make it count without a discount.

Farah Khan: Get some perspective this year!! Wishing a grand happy new year to all.

Anushka Sharma: Happy happy 2017 guys.

Mahesh Bhatt: You are on page 1 of 365. Stop wishing and start doing. If you are unhappy with your life change it now not tomorrow!

Shahid Kapoor: 2017 starts on a killer note! Watch Udta Punjab tomorrow at 2.30pm on @NetflixIndia #UponNetflix

Aanand L Rai: Yesterday is gone and its tale told. Today new seeds are growing: Rumi! Happy new year to all my friends. Love and regards always.

Anil Kapoor: Wishing you Mubarakan for 2017 from across the pond! Happy New Year! Have an amazing year ahead!

Arjun Rampal: Wish you all the best 2017. Own it. Love, light and loads of laughter. Happy New Year.

Subhash Ghai: 2017 clear message - Indians need to change their habits, thoughts behaviour and learnings to make India best or suffer.

Athiya Shetty: Today is the first blank page of your 365 page book. So be kind, spread love, aim for the highest Mubarakan and a very Happy New Year.

Shraddha Kapoor: Happy New Year jaannuusssss! Have an amazing, amazing one.

Emraan Hashmi: New year resolutions: no dumb resolutions. Just going to try and burn the calories I drank last night. Happy new year people.

Riteish Deshmukh: New Day, New Year, New Beginning... Wishing you all glory and happiness. Happy 2017.

Sidharth Malhotra: This is the beginning of anything you want! Happy new year everyone love n respect,cheers 2017.

Sonu Sood: Happy New Year everyone...Make your parents proud and live their dreams. Have a super year ahead.

Nargis Fakhri: A New Year is a time to celebrate past accomplishments and look forward to future success! Have a wonderful and prosperous New Year! 2017.

Sooraj Pancholi: New year, new feels, new changes. Same dreams. A fresh start. Happy New Year.

Sophie Choudry: I woke up in heaven on earth and feel blessed, grateful, positive... May you all have a beautiful, blessed 2017 HAPPY NEW YEAR New Beginnings

