Mahira Khan promotes 'Raees' virtually 

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Raees, joined the cast at a press conference via a video call on Friday.

The press conference had Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ritesh Sidhwani, who were later joined by the female lead of the movie Mahira Khan via a video call. She could not be physically present for the promotions of the movie due to the impending ban on Pakistani artistes in India but she made a virtual appearance and addressed the Indian fans for the first time.

Mahira was extremely excited to be a part of the press conference and happily answered the questions thrown at her by the media. When asked how she feels about the stupendous success of the film, she said, "I wasn't expecting such an amazing response and so it's just surpassed everything I could've imagined."

The actor donned her Zaalima t-shirt and when asked about her favourite song from the film, she immediately said it's Zaalima and also expressed how popular it is in Pakistan."It's playing here, everywhere, in every nook and corner. I love it. It is a really nice song and I have some really good memories.", she quipped.

SRK was at his jovial best.When asked to comment on his journey of Raees he expressed how he enjoyed every bit of it and especially doing a garba song, 'Udi Udi Jaaye' which he had never attempted before.

Helmed by ace director Rahul Dholakia, Raees also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.