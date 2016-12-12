Madhuri teaches Alia, Varun 'Tamma tamma' moves

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene taught dance steps of the popular song 'Tamma Tamma' to actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Varun and Alia are gearing up for the release of the recreated version of the song Tamma Tamma' from the 1989 Madhuri-starrer Thanedaar. The new version will feature in their forthcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On Friday, Alia took to Twitter, where she shared a video of herself dancing with Varun to the song. A few seconds later, Madhuri joins them and then teaches the dance steps to the duo, who have also acted in films Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

"How to do this 'Tamma' step? Thank you Madhuri Dixit Nene for saving the day...Varun Dhawan. 'Tamma tamma' again," Alia captioned the video.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and presented by Fox Star Studios, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to hit the screens on March 10.