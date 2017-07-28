Love the man Sanjay Dutt is: Omung Kumar

Filmmaker Omung Kumar says it has been an honour for him to direct Sanjay Dutt for the upcoming film "Bhoomi", and says there's no one quite like the actor.

Omung Kumar on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself in a black T-shirt with a caption "Baba is back".

"There is no one quite like him. Love the man he is. Honoured to have directed him in 'Bhoomi'. Baba is back," Kumar captioned the image.

"Bhoomi", co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh, will feature Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanjay's daughter. It is slated to release on September 22.

The makers of the film on Monday have released the first look of the film in which the actor is seen with a blood-soaked lip.