Lisa Haydon announces pregnancy

Actress Lisa Haydon is expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani.

The 30-year-old star announced the pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

"Humble beginnings," Lisa captioned the photo.

Hayden, known for her roles in films like "Queen", "The Shaukeens" and "Housefull 3", tied the knot with Dino last year in October.

The actress and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, reportedly dated each other for a year before getting married.