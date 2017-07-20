Lara Dutta on hunt for Miss Universe India

Actress Lara Dutta, who was crowned Miss Universe back in 2000, has become a part of the journey to find the "perfect" Indian representative at the prestigious international beauty pageant.



The winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Miss Universe India 2017 will represent the country at the next edition of Miss Universe. And to get there, Lara will help as a mentor.



Lara said in a statement: "It's exciting to be a part of this journey in finding the perfect representative who is the Indian face of beauty, who possesses elegance, confidence, poise and intelligence."



"This journey has always been close to my heart and I hope this season is the one that brings us that exceptional girl who will bring the Miss Universe crown back to India".



Lara was the last Indian to clinch the crown.



Lara Dutta, along with an elite fashionable set of panellists and judges, will chronicle the journey of the finalists from across the country and judge them on various tasks.



The themes will be designed and judged on various parameters ranging from ramp walk, photo shoot, perfect body, communication skills and more.



The nationwide auditions, which will begin from August 5, will travel to cities like Lucknow, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.