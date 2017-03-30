Kids also watch 'A' films: CBFC argues for cuts in 'Babumoshai...'

In its latest demand for cuts in a film, the censor board has asked the makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" to make 48 snips. The movie's producer Kiran Shroff says the CBFC members argued that the cuts are needed as even children watch films that are given 'A' certification.

Shroff was present along with the actors and director of "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" here on Wednesday to speak to the media.

She said: "They (CBFC members) had a one hour of discussion. We were very restless. We did expect a barrage of objections which would be raised. We were fine with A certification, but asked about 48 cuts. We asked, 'Why so many cuts when we are getting A (certificate) anyway?'."

"They said because kids also watch an A film. The reasoning made no sense. It's a silly argument."

Shroff also claimed the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) humiliated her.

"They said you can explain why such objectionable words and scenes are there in the film. A lady questioned me, 'How could you make a film like this despite being a woman yourself?' A gentleman said, 'How can she be a woman as she is wearing a pant and shir?'. I was stunned."

Asked about their next move, Shroff said: "We figured that we can go straight to the Tribunal (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal). We are hopeful and positive they will see the film the way we have made it."

The cast and crew were present at the press conference conducted by Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, where some of the members like filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Ashoke Pandit, Alankrita Shrivastava, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rahul Dholakia among others were present.

Pandit, the IFTDA President, said: "IFTDA condemns all the cuts given to the film. We condemn the act where two members of the committee misbehaved with a lady. We request the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to sack them with immediate effect. Also, Shyam Benegal Committee report should be implemented soon so that we stop this and all of us have clarity."

"Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" is a rustic drama, which Nawazuddin himself claims to be his boldest movie ever.