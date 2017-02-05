Kareena is a pro at motherhood, says sister Karisma

Actress Karisma Kapoor has praised her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's parenting skills, saying the new mommy is handling motherhood like a pro.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20 last year.

When asked about the new addition to her sister's family, an excited Karisma said, "Before I was rushing back from work for my kids and now I have another little baby to go to.

It's a lot of excitement. Kareena is a pro at motherhood. She is superb."

While Kareena was pregnant, her style became the talk of the town and the actress was lauded for her impeccable maternity wears.

Karisma says Kareena did not do anything consciously and whatever she wore during her pregnancy, it was part of her personality.

"When I had my kids there was no social media, people didn't see what I was wearing. Kareena was just being herself.

It was not a conscious decision to wear trendy clothes. She was wearing her personality and she was looking good."

Karisma and Kareena are often hailed as the style sisters of Bollywood and the Fiza actress says they love sharing clothes and tips with each other but they both have an individual fashion sense.

"We gibe each other tips, we share clothes, we share ideas, shopping ideas, what we should get and what we should do. It is really nice to have that bond, In a strange way, we are so connected but so diverse in our taste.

"I like the sophisticated, chic kind of looks and she likes vibrant colours and very bright and flowy things."

