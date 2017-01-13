Karan Johar named the film 'The Ghazi Attack' 

  1. Home
After unveiling a gripping poster of The Ghazi Attack, the insiders have reported that producer Karan Johar was the one to name the film The Ghazi Attack

The movie centres around a war between India and Pakistan which is still an enigma to a lot of people and it is an important event in Indian history. 

The film was initially titled Ghazi but co-producer Karan Johar made a huge contribution in suggesting the new title The Ghazi Attack He felt it would give a more Indian perspective to the narrative, depicting how PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine was on a mission to destroy the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, by entering Indian waters. 

Karan Johar has been supporting good content and has recently produced films like Dear Zindagi,' Baahubali: The Beginning and Kapoor & Sons which have been loved by the audience and were critically acclaimed too. He understands the cine-goers' sensibilities really well, which made the makers incorporate his suggestion for The Ghazi Attack title. 

India's first War-At-Sea film, The Ghazi Attack is slated to release on February 17.
 

