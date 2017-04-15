Kangana set to direct a comedy film

She has proved her mettle in acting with films like Gangster, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and now two-time National Award winner Kangana Ranaut is set to foray into filmmaking.

The 30-year-old actress has confirmed that she will start working on her film post Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and it will be a comedy.

"After Manikarnika, I'm directing my film. It's going to be a comedy," Kangana said in a group interview.

The actress said after coming on board to star in the biopic of Rani Laxmibai, she feels her life has come full circle and she wants to now focus on something she is passionate about, which is direction.

Directed by Krish, Manikarnika will chronicle the life and struggles of Rani Laxmibai during the fight for independence.

"I feel that there are projects and then there are films that fulfil something within you. I remember when I was 15 and I left home, I did not know when I would feel like I have achieved something. My life has come full circle and before this no amount of success and failure could make me feel like an achiever.

"Now I feel I don't want to just waste time on this (going in a loop). I am also moving on to the next phase, which means that I will focus on my career as a filmmaker and I'll act in my films. So, I was telling Krish that 'you're the last director I'm working with'," she said.

When asked what would be the title of her biopic if it is ever made, Kangana said, "I feel I have a long way to go. I feel that I still haven't got into the field that I actually feel very passionate about which is filmmaking.

"As an individual, I feel that I will be known as a filmmaker, not as an actor. I still have to get into that."