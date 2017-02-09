Kangana Ranaut to launch 'Bloody Hell' drink!

Kangana Ranaut, who sizzles in the song Bloody Hell from her upcoming flick Rangoon is all set to release a 'Bloody Hell' drink in Mumbai as a part of her film promotions.

The marketing team came up with an innovative promotional gimmick by launching an exclusive vodka-based cocktail drink called 'Bloody Hell'. The team has tied up with various pubs across Mumbai where the drink will be available.

For Kangana,'Bloody Hell' is not just a song, but also her style statement in the film. Her character Julia is synonymous with 'Bloody Hell' and she uses the term often in the film to express all kinds of emotions.

Rangoon is an intense period drama revolving around love, deceit and war, set against the backdrop of World War II, with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. The trailer and songs of the film are already gripping the audience, who are looking forward to outstanding performances by the stellar cast.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.