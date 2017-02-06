Kangana Ranaut kick-starts Jaipur Marathon in vintage car!

Actress Kangana Ranaut kick started the eighth edition of the Jaipur Marathon, as a run up to her upcoming film, a period drama set against the backdrop of World War II.

The 'Queen' actor, who is leaving no stone unturned to fit into the skin of her character in 'Rangoon, zoomed into the venue in a quintessential classic vintage car on Sunday

The film has an innate vintage feel to it and Kangana who is extremely excited for the film has planned to attend all her promotions in vintage cars.

Rangoon features Kangana as a theatre artiste, Saif as a filmmaker and Shahid a soldier.

An intense period drama revolving around love, deceit and war, Rangoon is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.