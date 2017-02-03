Kangana Ranaut, Janbaaz Julia are alike!

What happens you spot a striking resemblance between your real and reel character?

Well, that's exactly what happened with Kangana Ranaut when she was offered the role of 'Jaanbaaz Julia' in Rangoon. The actor was taken by surprise to find out how similar her character Julia is to her when she read the script.

The Tanu weds Manu actor found it quite interesting to learn that Indian women during the 1940s were as open-minded and liberal in their thinking as they are today.

Kangana is essaying the character of a sultry actress who simultaneously falls in love with two men, Saif Ali Khan, who is a filmmaker and Shahid Kapoor, who plays the role of a soldier.

The actress plays the role of a feisty and fearless diva who performs and entertains the Indian soldiers of the British Indian army in the film.

Rangoon depicts an intense period drama set against the backdrop of World War II which revolves around love, war and deceit, and has been grabbing eyeballs and creating quite a stir ever since the trailer has released.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.

