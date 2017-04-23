Kangana Ranaut injured on 'Manikarnika' set

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut got a deep cut between her eyebrows while shooting for a sword fighting scene on the set of her upcoming film "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi".

Kangana was shooting here on Wednesday with co-star Nihar Pandya.

The "Queen" star was rushed to the Apollo Hospital amidst pain and blood loss. She got 15 stitches on the forehead and has been advised rest for four days.

"I am a bit embarrassed to be thrilled to have a battle scar on my face. Also, people from my team have been telling me that it's like that ‘Peshwa teeka' that ‘Manikarnika' wore," Kangana said in a statement.

"It's a bit dramatic, but I am excited that my face was covered in blood and I got a genuine and authentic glimpse of the Queen's life," she added.

Kangana has been training hard in sword fighting under Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell. She is also taking horse riding lessons.

Directed by Krish, "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" features Kangana as Rani Laxmiba