The trailer of Lucknow Central has got everyone talking and people are eagerly waiting for other details the makers will offer in the coming time!

Well, Farhan Akhtar is all set to launch the first song of the film titled Kaavan Kaavan at the Pro Kabadi League where he'll be seen supporting team Lucknow.

The trailer, which has piqued the curiosity of the fans, looks solid because of its raw appeal and dark tone. What effect will the songs make on the fans is yet to be seen!