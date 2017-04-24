'Kaalakaandi' actors keep director on his toes

Director Akshat Verma says the "unpredictable" ensemble cast, including Saif Ali Khan, of his film "Kaalakaandi" keeps him on his toes.

The film also features actors like Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Akshay Oberoi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

"The most interesting thing about working with an ensemble cast is that every day is unpredictable because all these actors have a different way of working, a different way of approaching their scenes and also a different pace to how they come at it," Verma said in a statement.

"It serves to keep me on my toes in terms of how to configure my direction style to what they would bring. Some actors get their takes early, in the first two-three takes they are done and once they are done they are burnt out. Some actors warm up so, I have to calibrate myself to working with whatever works best for me. It's always fun," the director added.

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, "Kaalakaandi" is also written by Verma.

The film is slated to release on September 8.