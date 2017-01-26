'Kaabil' mints over Rs 100 crore

A still from the movie (Photo: Youtube)

Actor Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, produced by his father Rakesh Roshan, has entered the Rs 100 crore club by minting Rs 106.2 crore at the domestic box office.

Released on January 25 along with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil collected Rs 9.22 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 106.2 crore, said the makers.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial is an intense drama about a visually challenged couple played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam.

Made on a moderate budget of Rs 50 crore, the film has now made a profit of Rs 56 crore.

And the film's team is set to party with their fans.

Rakesh Roshan tweeted on Saturday: "We would love to celebrate Kaabil with you guys. Watch Kaabil this weekend and send a picture holding your ticket and use the hashtag."

In the past, the father-son duo have given hits like Krrish, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Koi... Mil Gaya.

