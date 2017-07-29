'Judwaa' sequel wrapped up

The last schedule of the upcoming comedy film Judwaa 2, which was being shot in Mauritius, has been wrapped up.



Actor Varun Dhawn on Friday night shared a photograph of the team on Twitter.



In the image the Badlapur actor was seen along with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, posing for the camera in an aircraft.



"It's a wrap on the last schedule of Judwaa 2. The entire gang is here...Love Mauritius. The original was also shot in Mauritius so we had come back," Varun captioned the image.



Taapsee shared the same image and captioned it: "And it's a wrap on project number 22 -- Judwaa 2. Such a perfect schedule to end it with. See you in theatres on September 29 2017".



The film is a sequel to the filmmaker's 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.