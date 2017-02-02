'Judwaa 2' shoot to begin on 'right time'

Judwaa 2, directed by ace director David Dhawan, will commence its shoot on the occasion of 20 years' completion of the original 'Judwaa'.

The film will feature Varun Dhawan in double role along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the female leads.

Director David Dhawan, who had directed the original film. will be directing Judwaa 2 again along with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer and his son Varun Dhawan as the male lead.

"It is the best time for the film to start its shoot as 20 years ago on the 7th of February 1997 the original film was unveiled in the theatres, we wanted to start the journey again around the same time, it's the right time", director David Dhawan was quoted as saying.

Varun Dhawan too expressed his joy of being a part of the film, “Judwaa is the biggest film I have done. I'm a die-hard fan of the original movie so this day is special anyway. Now, I just want to put my head down and be a part of the vision Sajid sir and dad have for the sequel".

This Varun Dhawan-Jacqueline starrer is scheduled to release on September 29.