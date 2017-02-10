'Jolly LLB 2' earns over Rs 50 crore in opening weekend

Actor Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 has minted Rs 50.46 crore in its opening weekend says producers.

Featuring the 49-year-old actor in the lead Jolly LLB 2 which is a sequel to 2013 courtroom comedy-drama released last Friday.

According to producers, Fox Star Studios, the total weekend collection stands at Rs 50.46 crore.

"It is humbling to see audiences shower so much love on our film. The movie is riding on fantastic word of mouth and we expect a huge week one on the cards," Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios said in a statement.

According to the makers, the film has already created many records in its first weekend - becoming the all time biggest February opening weekend in Bollywood and the highest non-holiday opening weekend film of Akshay Kumar.

"The film is growing day by day. Its lifetime collection should touch approximately over Rs 150 crore," Akshay Rathi, exhibitor, told.