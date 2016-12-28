  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez, Drake attend romantic prom night

    January 1, 2017
 Singer Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake attended a romantic prom party together in Las Vegas.

The pair, who have sparked romance rumours ever since they shared their pictures with each other on social media, went for a winter wonderland-themed "prom" during which they were crowned King and Queen, reported Us weekly.

The "Shades of Blue" actress donned a white dress with a choker neckline for the night as she was crowned Prom Queen, while Drake, who was clad in a classic black tuxedo, scored the title of "King." 

After celebrating the sweet moment, they took over the dance floor and even shared a kiss.

