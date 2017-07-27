Jacqueline's ravishing look from 'Disco Disco'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's latest song Disco Disco from A Gentleman showcases her ravishing avatar and the fans are simply in awe of the diva.

Jacqueline is seen grooving on the peppy track with her gentleman and she is burning the stage with her perfectly timed dance moves!

The actress is considered one of the most sexiest and fittest actresses of all time and to see her in the latest song is simply a visual treat. Disco Disco was released a few days ago and the fans are drooling over Jacqueline aka Kavya's sensuous dance moves.

Bollywood requires actresses to be fit and good looking, and Jacqueline is one of those few actresses who has a beautiful face and desirable figure. She maintains her fitness regime to stay in shape and to get a body that she can flaunt on the big screen.