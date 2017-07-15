The latest poster of the film, A Gentleman, showcases a ravishing Jacqueline Fernandez behind a worn out Sidharth Malhotra, who is seen on the ground exhausted from one of his breathtaking action escapades.

Jacquleine looks alluring and Sidharth looks the ‘risky’ gentleman in their latest poster. The actors took to their twitter accounts to share the latest poster of the movie.

Jacqueline wrote, "Comedy, action, romance — it's all hereee! Check out the 3rd poster of #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi #Aug25".

Sidharth shared the poster and wrote: "A rush of comedy, action, romance coming your way... #AGentleman releasing this #Aug25 @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi".

From the poster and the newly released trailer, we now know that the actors will be raising the temperature with their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Directed by Raj & DK, A Gentleman is set for release on 25 August 2017.