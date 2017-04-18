Jacqueline Fernandez to play racer in 'Drive'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has always portrayed different characters in all her films, will be seen as a racer in Karan Johar's next Drive.

According to sources, Jacqueline is now educating herself about the technicalities of the cars. She is a Formula One junkie and as a teenager, she used to follow one of the largest sporting events of Middle East - the Bahrain Grand Prix.

To get into the skin of her character, Jacqueline has been understanding the nitty gritty's of street racing as a prep and has been excited to explore another form of racing as well, the sources added.

It would be exciting to watch Jacqueline and Sushant on screen together for the first time.The first look of the film has received a humongous response from the audience.

Drive is slated to release later this year.

