Jacqueline Fernandez spreads Christmas joy among kids

Treating viewers with back-to-back hits in 2016, Jacqueline Fernandez gave a dose of entertainment to her fans.

With the festive season around the corner, the actress has begun her Christmas celebrations.

The 31-year-old spread Christmas cheer among less privileged kids. She celebrated Christmas with the kids from Angel Xpress Foundation.

Looking gorgeous in her red dress, Jacqueline turned Santa for the kids as she distributed gifts among the kids.

The kids who were super excited to meet their favourite actress prepared a special performance on her songs Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Jumme Ki Raat and Lat Lag Gayi. Jacqueline enjoyed the performances and even joined them at the end.

They cut the Christmas cake and celebrated the festival with happiness.

Just like 2016, the upcoming year seems eventful for Jacqueline as the actress has a very interesting line up with three much-anticipated projects in her kitty, Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Tarun Mansukhani's next opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Reload opposite Sidharth Malhotra.