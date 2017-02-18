Jacqueline Fernandez decodes sizzling dance number in Reload

After wooing the audience with her scintillating movies in Jumme ki raat and Chittiyan Kalaiyan Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to deliver yet another electrifying dance performance in her upcoming film, Reload.

If sources are to be believed, the 'Roy' actress is practising her dance moves for two hours every day for the last couple of months as the choreography of the song is very difficult. She has also injured herself and been bruised during the process of the song as she wanted to give it her best shot.

Her dance moves have always been highly popular and Jacqueline wants to leave no stone unturned in delivering a sizzling dance number in Reload as well.

The actress has a passion for dance and has worked very hard to keep improving her dancing skills.

Reload also stars actor Siddharth Malhotra alongside Jacqueline. The movie is set for release in 2017.