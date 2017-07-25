Jab Shah Rukh Khan met Sejal

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal is on a promotional spree with their unique strategies of promoting their film.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali visited the city of Ahmedabad to the meet the maximum number of Sejals who can make it to the promotion.

To Shah Rukh aka Harry's surprise, over 7,000 Sejals across the country reached out to him!

But things turned our much more interesting when some boys also showed up at the event. They didn't gate crash the event as the boys had a pass to enter the premises!

The boys with the name Sejal surprised everyone, including SRK and Imtiaz because Sejal is a name which is generally presumed as a girl's name. The boys took everyone with a pleasant yet unexpected surprise, including SRK and Imtiaz.

Shah Rukh, who didn't want to let down his fans, met the Sejals. In fact, the actor made sure that the boys didn't feel awkward and are a part of the promotional activities.