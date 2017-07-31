Ever since the first mini-trail launch of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, the film has become one of the most awaited releases of this year.

"JHMS celebrates love, life and the spirit of living in the moment. The films music reflects this and the songs mirror the joie de vivre (enjoyment of life). That the innovative mini trails, songs and trailer are being liked is very encouraging," Anushka said, overwhelemed by the raving response from fans.

Over the last two months, the makers surprised fans with every elements they released. The content of the movie looks fresh and colourful and has left fans wondering about the love angle between the leads of the movie.

The promotions of the film started with an all new strategy of launching mini-trails with every short promo, giving viewers a sneak peek into the journey of Harry and Sejal.