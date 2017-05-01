Is Virat Kohli planning to pop the question to Anushka on her birthday?

As the ‘cutiepie’ of Bollywood Anushka Sharma brings in her 29th birthday on 1 May, their fans are expecting something special to happen on her birthday bash.

The buzz is her cricketer beau Virat Kohli is expected to propose to her on her birthday party, but no one has confirmed the news yet.

Virat and Anushka have been dating each other since three years now. Although the duo had broken up last year, they soon reconciled and have been going strong ever since.

Time and again, their display of affection on social media platforms enthrall their fans.

While the cricketer is performing excellently on the fields, Anushka too is delivering power packed performances in all her movies.