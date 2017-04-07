Irrfan Khan meets cancer-afflicted children

Irrfan Khan, who is gearing up for his next release Hindi Medium, took out time from his schedule to spend with cancer-afflicted children and the actor says that he was amazed at their "strong determination and zeal."

"I was delighted to meet the cancer afflicted kids and I truly appreciate their strong determination and zeal to defeat cancer. I am sure they will overcome it for sure. God bless the kids," the actor said in a statement.

Dreamz Foundation, a KGK initiative, created the opportunity for cancer-afflicted kids to meet Irrfan here.

The actor spent quality time with the kids and fulfilled their wishes that brought happiness to their faces. He also entertained them with his dialogues, signed autographs and took pictures with them.

Dreamz Foundation' objective was to fulfil one true wish of children aged between 1 and 16 years getting treated at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jaipur.