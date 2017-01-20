Initiatives like Narmada Sewa Yatra will conserve our rivers- Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar along with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama have lauded 'Namami Devi Narmade - Sewa Yatra', the ongoing awareness campaign in Madhya Pradesh to conserve river Narmada.

Bachchan, Mangeshkar and Lama have written letters to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praising the state government's 'Namami Devi Narmade - Sewa Yatra' campaign for conservation of river Narmada, Commissioner, Public Relations Anupam Rajan told.

In the letter, Bachchan expressed regret for not being able to attend this Yatra.

He had also lauded this campaign via Twitter.

"Initiatives like Narmada Sewa Yatra will not only purify our rivers but will also hand over clean rivers to upcoming generations," Bachchan had tweeted.

In another tweet, Bachchan had said 'Namami Devi Armed - Sewa Yatra' is legendary campaign initiated by MP's CM to make river Narmada pollution free."

"This Yatra will surely help to spread awareness among people across India to wake up and start conserving their life-giving rivers, he had said.