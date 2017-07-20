'Indu Sarkar' cleared by CBFC revising committee, Bhandarkar relieved

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar says he is happy and relieved as his film "Indu Sarkar" has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revising committee.

Bhandarkar on Monday took to Twitter, where he said that the film was cleared with a few cuts.

"Thank you CBFC revising committee. 'Indu Sarkar' has been cleared with few cuts. Happy and relieved. See you in cinemas this Friday, July 28," Bhandarkar tweeted.

The film, set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency, features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti and Kulhari Tota Roy Chaudhary. It also stars Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and has characters inspired by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

The CBFC had suggested 12 cuts and two disclaimers, including removal of words like RSS and Akali from "Indu Sarkar".

