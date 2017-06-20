'Indu Sarkar' belongs to Kirti Kulhari: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher believes that the film "Indu Sarkar", which released on Friday, belongs to its lead actress Kirti Kulhari.

Anupam, who is also a part of the film, on Thursday took to Twitter and wrote: "'Indu Sarkar' belongs to Kirti Kulhari. Her transformation from a weak and vulnerable girl to discovering her strength is beautifully done."

Lauding the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, the 62-year-old actor posted that "Indu Sarkar" is story of a "courageous woman in tough times. The period of Emergency makes it real. But it is the film and story that impacts you."

Anupam also congratulated Bhandarkar for being a great story teller.

He tweeted: "Congrats Madhur Bhandarkar for your courage and craft as a film maker. Success of the (film) will be because here you are a great story teller,"

The veteran also praised actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is essaying the role of Sanjay Gandhi, for his performance in the film.

"Menacing gravity of 'Indu Sarkar' comes from a very polished and yet sustained ruthlessness of chief, played brilliantly by Niel Nitin Mukesh," he wrote.

Earlier this month, "Indu Sarkar" drew a lot of controversy towards itself by the Congress. The Examining Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification had initially suggested 12 cuts and two disclaimers, including removal of words like RSS and Akali from "Indu Sarkar".

The film, set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency, also features Tota Roy Chaudhary, Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and has characters modelled on the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her younger son Sanjay Gandhi, leading various Congress leaders, including Sanjay Nirupam and M. Veerappa Moily, to slam it.