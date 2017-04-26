Ileana, Athiya new besties in Bollywood

Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan has an interesting ensemble cast and is all set to witness a number of firsts. For the first time ever, the 'Chacha-Bhatija' jodi, Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor have come together for a film, which has built excitement among the fans.

Arjun, who will play the role of a Sikh for the first time, has put in immense hard work to get into the skin of the character. The actor will be seen opposite Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty for the first time. The movie is expected to be an entertaining ride, as Arjun will be seen in the double role of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh.

Although Bollywood friendships are rare and short-lived, they always become talk of the town. During the shoot of Mubarakan, Ileana and Athiya became besties.

“The whole unit of Mubarakan was like one big happy family shooting in England but the strongest bond of all seems to be between Ileana and Athiya,” sources said.

“They hit it off when they shot together in Mumbai for Mubarakan. In London, they are inseparable” the sources added.

The two girls were seen spending a lot of time together on their off days while exploring London to the core.

Mubarakan is slated to have its worldwide release on 28 July 2017.