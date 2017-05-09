I will make biopic on Bruce Lee: RGV

After news that Shekhar Kapur will co-produce and direct an authorised biopic of Bruce Lee, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said he will make a movie too due to his "obsessive fascination" with the martial arts legend and actor.

Varma also said he will release it at the same time as Kapur's movie titled Little Dragon.

Varma tweeted on Monday: "Just because of my devotional worship of Bruce Lee I am going to make his biopic and release it same time as Shekar Kapur's authorised one."

The filmmaker says he has nothing against Kapur, whom he admires immensely.



"I have nothing against Shekhar Kapur who I admire immensely but it's just my obsessive fascination for Bruce Lee," Varma added.



He also shared a link of his article titled "Bruce Lee is the one and only who I loved more than sex", posted on his Facebook page.

Varma feels he can do justice to Lee's biopic.

"Inspite of closeness of family and brilliance of Shekhar Kapur, I believe only I can do justice to his biopic," he tweeted.

Varma claims he knows "tremendously more" about Bruce Lee than his daughter Shannon Lee, his wife Linda Lee and Kapur.

Meanwhile, Little Dragon will be a contemporary dramatisation of the 1950s Hong Kong social and political forces that shaped Bruce Lee into the most famous martial arts star and a significant modern day philosopher, reported variety.com on Monday.