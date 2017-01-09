I will be ok: Priyanka Chopra assures fans post accident

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who was hospitalised with concussion after a nasty fall on the set of her TV show "Quantico", has assured fans that she will be "ok".

The 34-year-old star is currently resting at home and hopes to resume shoot of her hit FBI TV series soon.

She took to Twitter to thank fans and well-wishers for their "warm thoughts".

"Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.

I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. Much love," Priyanka tweeted.

On Thursday, the former Miss World was taken to a hospital after she slipped while shooting a stunt on the sets of her TV show and fell so hard on the floor that she suffered a concussion.

Priyanka was examined, treated and discharged a few hours later.

Confirming the accident, her representative had said, "Yes, we can confirm there was a minor accident ... and she will return to work after the weekend. She is now resting at home."

